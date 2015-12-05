Business school students say they won't work for companies that are environmentally irresponsible

CFO Insider is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that delivers the top news and commentary for chief financial officers and other finance experts.

Future finance leaders will shun environmentally challenged firms (CFO.com)

A new study of business school students from Yale University’s Center for Business and the Environment and the school’s Project on Climate Change Communication finds that many future finance leaders will refuse to work for companies that are not environmentally friendly.

“Among the 3,711 study participants, 44% said they’d be willing to accept a lower salary to work for a company with better environmental practices, given a choice between employers that were equal in factors like company culture and job responsibility,” CFO.com reports.

“Companies that are ahead in the [environmental] field will benefit in the accelerating recruitment race for top talent; [those] that are lagging may find recruitment more difficult and expensive,” write the study’s authors.

Here’s why Wall Street is so excited about a Yahoo acquisition (Business Insider)

Shares at Yahoo were up 7% on Tuesday, after a Wall Street Journal report said the company was considering the sale of its core internet business.

“The potential sale would represent an abrupt change of plans: Until now Yahoo has been pressing ahead with a plan to spin off its 15% stake in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group by January, returning the proceeds to shareholders and freeing Yahoo to focus on revitalizing its flagging collection of internet businesses,” Business Insider reports.

Investors have been skittish about the spin-off because the company could fail to receive tax-free treatment from the IRS.

“Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Youssef Squali sketched out the three most likely scenarios for Yahoo, and concluded that a sale of Yahoo’s core business would deliver the biggest payoff,” writes Business Insider.

S&P 500 companies now have $2.1 trillion in cash (The Wall Street Journal)

“Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 had nearly $2.1 trillion in cash on hand at the end of October, according to a report released Wednesday by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

Based on those numbers, the combined cash holdings of the S&P 500 is higher than the gross domestic product for all but eight countries.

“About 53% of the cash stockpile was housed overseas at the end of last year, up from 44% at the end of 2011, [the report] said. The firm found US companies with more volatile stocks and higher sales abroad tend to have higher cash-to-sales ratios than their peers,” according to The Journal.

