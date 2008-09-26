MBAs Face Market Abyss

While it’s all well and good to enjoy the fall of the mighty on Wall Street, what about the investment banking underclass? After slaving away as interns and associates for years, many would-be investment bankers turned to business school to boost them into the opening track of Wall Street’s wealth race. Now that game seems to be in danger of being cancelled. ABC News chronicles the plight of the MBAs who are staring into the void.



Overnight, many students have been forced to abandon their hopes for “dream jobs” as investment bankers, switching gears and looking at new options.

The nation’s top business schools say that although students are not in full panic mode, they are increasingly nervous about what lies ahead.

“A lot of students are still hanging,” said Karin Ash, director of career management at The Johnson School at Cornell University. “Recruiters just don’t have word yet from above. Right now they have offers, but the next six months will be telling.”

They haven’t all lost hope, however. 20-eight year old Michael Chang tells ABC News that “Given all that’s happened — the bankruptcies and what’s going — the market has held up fairly well under the circumstances. I am an optimist. I think we are going to be OK.” Let’s hope Michael isn’t watching the market this morning.

