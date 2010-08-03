Business School In London Blames Banker-Bashing For Dwindling Applications

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Cass Business School in London thinks the “notable” decline it has had in applications for its undergraduate banking program is because of the vitriolic banker-bashing that’s been rife in London since the financial crisis began.Henrietta Royle, the COO at City University which houses Cass, is convinced that the dwindling demand is because of “the relentless nastiness about bankers and how horrible they are.”



Apparently other courses, like accounting, are “going like a train,” which must be a British phrase for “doing just fine.”

But the post-grad degree is booming: this year, 1,000 applications are going for 80 places.

