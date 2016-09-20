A 29-year-old business school graduate who turned his gap year into a 'gap life' explains why gap years are so important

Amar Hussain/Gap Year Escape Amar Hussain of Gap Year Escape in Antarctica.

Amar Hussain took a gap year after graduating business school to a bleak job market.

Seven years later, he’s still on it.

What began as a blog to document his solo travels is now Gap Year Escape, an expansive go-to travel guide that Hussain curates as the editor-in-chief.

Having visited all seven continents in those seven years, he continues to encourage adventure seekers to find their escape through gap years and extended travel.

INSIDER caught up with Hussain via email while he was in London preparing for a trip to Sri Lanka, where he shared just why gap years can be so transformative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.