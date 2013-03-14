America's CEOs Are Getting Really Bullish About The Next Six Months

The Business Roundtable has published the results of its latest CEO survey.



And the overall sentiment is bullish.

“CEOs foresee somewhat better economic performance for the next six months, with improved expectations for sales and capital expenditures,” said Jim McNerney, Chairman of Business Roundtable. “The relatively smaller improvement in the outlook for hiring, however, may reflect ongoing uncertainty and a wait-and-see attitude about the business climate in the United States, as agreement on the nation’s debt and budgetary issues remains elusive.”

The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Survey Index jumped to 81.0 in Q1 from 65.6 in Q4 of 2012. The long-term average is 79.2.

Here’s a summary of the survey:

Photo: Business Roundtable

