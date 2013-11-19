17 Small Business Owners Share Their Secret Weapons For Success

In addition to being a former NFL superstar and Hall of Famer, Tarkenton is a serial entrepreneur, having launched 20 companies over the last 30 years. Most recently, he launched smallbizclub.com with Office Depot, which serves as a resource and community for small businesses.

Tarkenton's secret weapon is a focus on people, which includes asking them questions, listening to their responses, learning from those responses and applying them. He shared with us where he picked up this idea:

'The person I learned the most about business from was, in my opinion, the greatest entrepreneur that's ever lived: Sam Walton. We became great friends, and I ended up regularly riding in his pickup truck as he drove from store to store. I asked him question after question and just let him talk, absorbing his wisdom and thinking from decades in business.

'And when we were at the stores, I watched closely as he interacted with his employees -- he called them associates. He asked them what was selling and what wasn't selling. He asked them what they thought the company was doing well -- and what they would change. And he listened carefully and kept track of everything they said, so that when he met with the leadership, he presented them with specific, actionable ideas of what they might do next.

'No matter how big the company got, it was important to him to genuinely engage with and listen to every single employee. I try to run my businesses like that -- and that's just one of the many lessons I learned from talking to and watching Mr. Sam. It was a unique opportunity for me, and one that inspired both the way I approach business as well as the businesses I've created.'