Business Or Pleasure, Make Memories With Visa

This post is sponsored by Visa.

Smartphones, digital cameras, and mini camcorders – thanks to today’s technology, it’s never been easier to document each important moment in your life. Now, make your travel adventures truly last a lifetime with help from Visa’s Memory Mapper, a Facebook application with visual appeal. Chronicle every one of the some-odd countries you’ve spent time in during your business and recreational travels with the Visa Memory Mapper, a free, interactive tool that makes it a snap to create a presentation you’ll be proud to show family and clients alike.



Simply upload the videos and pictures you’ve compiled after trips to the world’s business capitals, nature’s most impressive sights, and the pantheons of sports, and let the Memory Mapper easily guide you in adding descriptive captions and music. The application utilizes Google Maps satellite technology to provide a visual representation of each location that you can easily share with your Facebook friends, Tweet to your followers or email to family and golfing buddies.

Even better, Visa is giving away $100,000 to help one lucky winner put together the trip of a lifetime. Anytime you use your Visa card from now through October 31 grants you a chance to win (no purchase necessary). With all the exercise your Visa gets, you may just get the vacation of your dreams!

Visit http://www.facebook.com/visa to check out Visa’s Memory Mapper.

NO PURCHASE OR OBLIGATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THE VISA 2011 TRIP OF A LIFETIME SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18 years or older as of 4/27/11. PIN-based and ATM transactions are not eligible. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 10/31/11. For complete details on non-purchase entries, go to http://on.fb.me/jBn2PD.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.