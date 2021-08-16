Why the ‘business of experience’ is essential to reignite growth after the pandemic

Image: iStock

This article has been sponsored by Accenture.

COVID has changed the landscape for Australian businesses, with many now facing the challenge of emerging from the pandemic to re-establish consistency and growth.

However, the events of the last 12 months have left everything open to reimagination, from the way we shop to the way we live, work and interact with others.

Businesses can see the disruption of 2020 and 2021 as an opportunity to shapeshift and create new value for their teams, their customers and the communities around them. ‘Business experience’ (BX) is how many companies will look to achieve this.

What is Business Experience?

Where customer experience (CX) is focused on single transactions or led by siloed teams, BX flows across every aspect of a company’s operations.

Traditional CX initiatives come from marketing and delivery, and cover elements such as front end technology and client relationships. BX completes the circle, bringing ‘purpose’ into the spotlight for all business activities.

Instead of goals focused around optimising customer touchpoints, the approach becomes more holistic, focused on serving human needs around that purpose, at all levels.

Why focus on BX?

Researchers from Accenture spoke to 1,550 executives (nearly a quarter of them CEOs) in 21 countries across 22 industries. They found organisations that embrace BX practices have grown their year on year profitability by at least six times over their industry peers.

A BX approach is essential in today’s world due to increased competition, a ‘sea of sameness,’ evolving customer demands and what is referred to as the ‘flight to purpose’.

Over the past few years, the rise of technology and digital integration has led to an explosion in businesses. Where a ‘mum and dad’ operation may have not been able to compete with major brands in the past, connectivity and low-cost platforms have made it easy for almost any business to offer a premium experience and rise to be global players, seemingly overnight.

What’s more, consumers now expect click-to-buy features, automated communication and personalised experiences from any brand they interact with, be it an online retailer or their local medical clinic. While this rise of improved touchpoint experiences has been beneficial to customers and sales, they are now so expected that it is difficult for brands to use them as a differentiator.

BX evolves the concept of CX to bring the additional layer of purpose and challenge brands to stand for something bigger than the products and services they sell.

Eight in 10 consumers say that purpose is at least as important to them as customer experience. More than half of Gen Y and Z consumers and 37% of other consumers say they have shifted a portion of their spend away from their current service provider when a company disappointed them due to its words or actions on a social issue.

Nearly half of Gen Y and Z say they prefer brands that make them feel part of something bigger and connect people around common causes or beliefs.

Focusing on BX elevates a company to truly respond to the needs of the community, without losing momentum or profits.

Shifting to BX thinking

BX requires a company-wide evolution. For example:

A BX-focused CEO looks to build profits from a combination of purpose and experience.

A marketing executive is focused on sharing what people want, rather than making them want things.

A product team transitions from making and launching products to adapting based on the way the customer uses them.

All levels of a business can reinvent their thinking with a BX approach but of course, change is always more effective when it comes from the top down. Accenture research​ shows that leading companies (i.e., companies that are independently performing well in terms of financial growth and business cycle endurance) are far more likely to take BX-led approaches.

Take a look at some examples of BX and how they’ve been embraced by businesses around the world:

Obsess about customer needs — and use them as a compass

Don’t simply consider the products your customers need but also the type of world they want to live in. 60% of outperforming companies (double the percentage compared to other respondents) acknowledged that they need to stand for something bigger than the products and services they sell.

Consider payment app Venmo, which has become as much of a verb as a noun in the US.

Venmo didn’t just create a payment app; it offered a universal way to borrow and lend money to friends and family regardless of bank affiliation and without the hassle of cash. The brand is in the business of offering frictionless payments but has also gained recognition for its social contributions through its ‘VenmoItForward’ campaign. This picked up on customer tendencies to donate to others and amplified the movement by ‘gifting’ users with $20 deposits (many of which were then paid forward to those in need).

Make experience innovation an everyday habit

An ‘experience innovation culture’ asks businesses to close the gap between their brand promise and the experiences they deliver by changing not just what they say, but how they behave across the organisation. Evolution should take place not just across features and services, but the business as a whole.

Australia’s banks can be referred to as an example. They have been prompted by the Royal Commission into Financial Services to shift culture as a way of regaining trust.

Expand the experience remit across the organisation

BX is also about fusing front office of sales, marketing, service and product functions with back office departments like HR and supply chain, in order to remove silos. This change flips the focus from engaging customers at touchpoints to supporting the full customer journey. The result is an organisation that has company-wide agility and alignment; with no departments attempting to meet conflicting KPIs.

Sync the tech, data and human agendas

Consumer expectations continue to evolve, meaning the need to build flexibility in systems and processes has never been greater. Brands can only enable customer-centricity at a greater scale if they integrate technologies, tools, data and processes. Doing so will help to build and maintain BX and drive the best, most relevant customer experiences.

The experience renaissance

Post-pandemic, reigniting with a fresh and purpose-led approach is the key to a sustainable future and opens the door to reignite growth.

CEOs have the opportunity to set a new and exciting direction, guiding their entire organisations to make customers their obsession in order to create meaningful disruption and increased visibility in today’s competitive market.