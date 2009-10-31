Has The White House Gone Nuts?

The White House’s Idiotic Communication Strategy (3 min):
- Duh, Fox News boycott sent ratings to moon
- And now the White House is saying Edmunds.com is “from Mars”?
- How is that Presidential?
- How is that smart?
- What idiot is responsible for this communication strategy?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
