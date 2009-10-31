US

Has The White House Gone Nuts?

Henry Blodget

 

The White House’s Idiotic Communication Strategy (3 min):

  • Duh, Fox News boycott sent ratings to moon
  • And now the White House is saying Edmunds.com is “from Mars”?
  • How is that Presidential?
  • How is that smart?
  • What idiot is responsible for this communication strategy?

