



OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: ‘Too Big To Fail’ (3 min):

Tim Geithner and Sheila Bair went to Capitol Hill yesterday to talk about “Too Big To Fail”

They talked about it

They didn’t propose good solutions

There are only two ways to eliminate “Too Big To Fail”: Chop the banks up (which is impractical) Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system

Chop the banks up (which is impractical)

Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system

There’s an easy way to do the latter: automatic debt-for-equity swaps

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

