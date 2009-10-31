OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: ‘Too Big To Fail’ (3 min):
- Tim Geithner and Sheila Bair went to Capitol Hill yesterday to talk about “Too Big To Fail”
- They talked about it
- They didn’t propose good solutions
- There are only two ways to eliminate “Too Big To Fail”: Chop the banks up (which is impractical) Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system
- Chop the banks up (which is impractical)
- Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system
- There’s an easy way to do the latter: automatic debt-for-equity swaps
