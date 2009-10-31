US

OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: 'Too Big To Fail'

Henry Blodget

 

OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: ‘Too Big To Fail’ (3 min):

  • Tim Geithner and Sheila Bair went to Capitol Hill yesterday to talk about “Too Big To Fail”
  • They talked about it
  • They didn’t propose good solutions
  • There are only two ways to eliminate “Too Big To Fail”: Chop the banks up (which is impractical) Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system
  • Chop the banks up (which is impractical)
  • Figure out a way to LET the banks fail without destroying the system
  • There’s an easy way to do the latter: automatic debt-for-equity swaps

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

