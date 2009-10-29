OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: Tim Geithner's Latest Bailout





Outrage Of The Day: Tim Geithner(5 min):

When the historians finally finish sorting through the appalling decisions that have been made in the past two years, some of Tim Geithner’s will be at the top of the heap.

It is probably safe to say that no man in history has given more to Wall Street at the expense of the taxpayer.

Tim Geithner’s latest outrage, yet another bailout of GMAC, makes him the Outrage of the Day.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

