CARNEY: Prosecution Of Insider Trading Is A Waste Of Time And Money

John Carney, Editor, The Business Insider (7 min):
- Prosecuting insider trading is a waste of time and money
- It’s impossible to police
- It harms no one
- It should be legalized
- Instead of spending millions trying to convict Raj Rajaratnam and the hundreds of other hedge fund managers who do what he does, we should spend the money trying to find the next Madoff
