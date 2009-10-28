You Ask, We Answer - 10/27/09

Your questions (7 min):
- Why don’t you ever use spell check?
- Why is Tim Armstrong the Chairman of the Board AND CEO of the new AOL?
- What can be done to extricate all the Goldman Sachs alumni in office?
- Will affordable health insurance, not tied to the workplace, spur innovation and entrepreneurs?
- Why are there so many slideshows?
- Thoughts on Sen. Dodd’s proposal to freeze credit card interest rates?
- Why have you guys de-emphasised the Green Sheet section?
- Plans on a free iPhone App?
- Is John Carney the spawn of Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.