US

You Ask, We Answer - 10/27/09

Henry Blodget

 

Your questions (7 min):

  • Why don’t you ever use spell check?
  • Why is Tim Armstrong the Chairman of the Board AND CEO of the new AOL?
  • What can be done to extricate all the Goldman Sachs alumni in office?
  • Will affordable health insurance, not tied to the workplace, spur innovation and entrepreneurs?
  • Why are there so many slideshows?
  • Thoughts on Sen. Dodd’s proposal to freeze credit card interest rates?
  • Why have you guys de-emphasised the Green Sheet section?
  • Plans on a free iPhone App?
  • Is John Carney the spawn of Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tbi live video