Whitney Tilson: We Need To Break Up Goldman Sachs

Whitney Tilson, Founder and Managing Partner, T2 Partners
- Goldman Sachs is a great firm but it’s minting money because it has an implicit government guarantee. This is ridiculous. The firm should be split in two.
- Wall Street reforms should include high capital requirements and a reinstatement of Glass Steagal
- Pay caps at TARP firms are smart (!)
