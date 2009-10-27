US

Whitney Tilson: We Need To Break Up Goldman Sachs

Whitney Tilson, Founder and Managing Partner, T2 Partners

  • Goldman Sachs is a great firm but it’s minting money because it has an implicit government guarantee.  This is ridiculous.  The firm should be split in two.
  • Wall Street reforms should include high capital requirements and a reinstatement of Glass Steagal
  • Pay caps at TARP firms are smart (!)

