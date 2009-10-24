US

Whitney Tilson: The Stock Market Has Gone Mad

Henry Blodget

 

Whitney Tilson, Founder and Managing Partner, T2 Partners

  • Whitney expects the recovery to be “feeble, at best.”  The market, meanwhile, is looking for a v-shaped rocket.  Someone’s wrong.
  • Many great ideas came out of the Value Investing Congress earlier this week.
  • David Einhorn is long gold
  • Bill Ackman loves Corrections Corp. (CXW) and thinks Realty Income (O) is a massive short.
  • Whitney’s favourite long idea is newly reborn satellite company Iridium (IRDM)

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Tilson:
Yes, Housing Recovery Is Still “Mother Of All Head-Fakes”
We Need To Break Up Goldman Sachs

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.