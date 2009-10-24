Whitney Tilson: The Stock Market Has Gone Mad

Whitney Tilson, Founder and Managing Partner, T2 Partners
- Whitney expects the recovery to be “feeble, at best.” The market, meanwhile, is looking for a v-shaped rocket. Someone’s wrong.
- Many great ideas came out of the Value Investing Congress earlier this week.
- David Einhorn is long gold
- Bill Ackman loves Corrections Corp. (CXW) and thinks Realty Income (O) is a massive short.
- Whitney’s favourite long idea is newly reborn satellite company Iridium (IRDM)
