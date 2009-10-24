US

Whitney Tilson: Yes, Housing Recovery Is Still "Mother Of All Head-Fakes"

Henry Blodget

 

Whitney Tilson, Founder and Managing Partner, T2 Partners

  • The NAR’s sales numbers this morning were a complete joke: Take a look at the numbers on a non-seasonal basis
  • Yes, the housing recovery is still the mother of all head-fakes
  • House prices will start falling again when the seasonal summer dboom ends (now), and they’ll fall another 10%-15% before they bottom
  • The continuation of the housing collapse will make the economic recovery “feeble, at best.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

