The Mobile Internet Is Going To Explode

Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker’s presentation on Internet and the economy (10 mins):
- Mobile internet is bigger than you think.
- iPhone is becoming THE mobile platform.
- Social media, mobile devices are changing communications and commerce.
- Mobile internet trends in Japan show how the future will be. (Hint: Not much mobile advertising)
- Carriers will be crushed by demand.
- The Walled Gardens collapse.
- Apple wins, Google maybe wins, Research In Motion withers
Produced by: Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei
