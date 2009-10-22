The Mobile Internet Is Going To Explode





Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker’s presentation on Internet and the economy (10 mins):

Mobile internet is bigger than you think.

iPhone is becoming THE mobile platform.

Social media, mobile devices are changing communications and commerce.

Mobile internet trends in Japan show how the future will be. (Hint: Not much mobile advertising)

Carriers will be crushed by demand.

The Walled Gardens collapse.

Apple wins, Google maybe wins, Research In Motion withers

You can also flip through Mary’s slides here > Or view the whole presentation here >

Produced by: Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.