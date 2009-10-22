US

The Mobile Internet Is Going To Explode

Henry Blodget

 

Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker’s presentation on Internet and the economy (10 mins):

  • Mobile internet is bigger than you think.
  • iPhone is becoming THE mobile platform.
  • Social media, mobile devices are changing communications and commerce.
  • Mobile internet trends in Japan show how the future will be.  (Hint: Not much mobile advertising)
  • Carriers will be crushed by demand.
  • The Walled Gardens collapse.
  • Apple wins, Google maybe wins, Research In Motion withers

You can also flip through Mary’s slides here >   Or view the whole presentation here >

Produced by:  Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.