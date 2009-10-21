US

Daily News Analysis – Oct 20, 2009

Henry Blodget

 

The Business News (6 mins):

  • Apple blowout: More where that came from
  • Housing bubble is back!
  • NYT newsroom stunned by layoffs…but 22 magazines are doing well!
  • Stock market more “overbought” than any time in history
  • Producer prices plunge
  • Virtual goods sales could grow 100% to 150% this year
  • Seemed like a good idea at the time: Yahoo hires lap dancers

