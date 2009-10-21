Daily News Analysis – Oct 20, 2009

The Business News (6 mins):
- Apple blowout: More where that came from
- Housing bubble is back!
- NYT newsroom stunned by layoffs…but 22 magazines are doing well!
- Stock market more “overbought” than any time in history
- Producer prices plunge
- Virtual goods sales could grow 100% to 150% this year
- Seemed like a good idea at the time: Yahoo hires lap dancers
Produced by: Kamelia Angelova & Will Wei
