How Warren Buffett Really Makes His Investment Decisions





Alice Schroeder, former Wall Street analyst and author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

(5 min.):

How does Warren Buffett really make his investment decisions? Is it as stupidly simple as it seems in his annual letters?

Answer: Of course not.

Buffett has a very efficient screening process and 50 years of experience

What do the other 11 people at Berkshire Hathaway do?

Why no MBA students are working for Warren Buffett for free

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

