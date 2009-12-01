How Warren Buffett Really Makes His Investment Decisions

Alice Schroeder, former Wall Street analyst and author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life
(5 min.):
- How does Warren Buffett really make his investment decisions? Is it as stupidly simple as it seems in his annual letters?
- Answer: Of course not.
- Buffett has a very efficient screening process and 50 years of experience
- What do the other 11 people at Berkshire Hathaway do?
- Why no MBA students are working for Warren Buffett for free
