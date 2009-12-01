US

How Warren Buffett Really Makes His Investment Decisions

Henry Blodget

 

Alice Schroeder, former Wall Street analyst and author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

(5 min.):

  • How does Warren Buffett really make his investment decisions?  Is it as stupidly simple as it seems in his annual letters?
  • Answer: Of course not.
  • Buffett has a very efficient screening process and 50 years of experience
  • What do the other 11 people at Berkshire Hathaway do?
  • Why no MBA students are working for Warren Buffett for free
