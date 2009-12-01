US

The Truth About Warren Buffett: He's "Almost Like A Kid"

Henry Blodget, Alice Schroeder

 

Alice Schroeder, Author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

(6 min.):

  • The biggest surprise about Warren Buffett
  • Schroeder: He’s almost like a kid
  • Schroeder: He can’t handle any kind of volatility or people blowing up at him
  • Buffett overcame a very rough childhood
  • Alice’s falling out with Warren Buffett over the book
  • Any signs of conspicuous consumption?  Any signs that Warren’s worth $38 billion?
  • Schroeder: He collects businesses
  • Judging Buffett’s bridge skills
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

