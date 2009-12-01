The Truth About Warren Buffett: He's "Almost Like A Kid"

Alice Schroeder, Author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life
(6 min.):
- The biggest surprise about Warren Buffett
- Schroeder: He’s almost like a kid
- Schroeder: He can’t handle any kind of volatility or people blowing up at him
- Buffett overcame a very rough childhood
- Alice’s falling out with Warren Buffett over the book
- Any signs of conspicuous consumption? Any signs that Warren’s worth $38 billion?
- Schroeder: He collects businesses
- Judging Buffett’s bridge skills
- Read excerpts of The Snowball here >
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
