Why Is SAI So Obsessed With AOL?

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (6 min):
- What’s your personal opinion on Twitter? Do you think Twitter will really be as widely used as Facebook? – lugom aidem
- How long can the social gaming bubble last (A la Zynga)? Why don’t you guys run more surveys or polls? Is Erin (Carlson) your wife? – Chem
- Any business relationship with AOL that readers should know about? Anything like the whole Yahoo relationship that clearly influenced your posts during the Microsoft struggle? – Brian
- When did the profession of being a business journalist become all about aggregating others’ content? – Dude
- What magazines – if any – do you subscribe to? And what 3 magazines do you expect will publish their last issues in 2010? – Sam Goldbricker
- In the movie version of Business Insider, who should play you? – Sam Goldbricker
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
