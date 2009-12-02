Goldman Sachs's PR Has Been A Bigger Disaster Than The Exxon Valdez





Alice Schroeder, former top-ranked Wall Street analyst (Morgan Stanley) and author of The Snowball

Goldman Sachs is becoming notorious for bad PR

Here’s how Goldman should have handled this whole thing

What Goldman should do going forward

Goldman Sachs should go back to being a private partnership

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Alice Schroeder:

– Warren Buffett’s Secrets To Success

– How Warren Buffett Really Makes His Investment Decisions

– ºThe Truth About Warren Buffett: He’s “Almost Like A Kid”

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.