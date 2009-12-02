Goldman Sachs's PR Has Been A Bigger Disaster Than The Exxon Valdez

Alice Schroeder, former top-ranked Wall Street analyst (Morgan Stanley) and author of The Snowball
- Goldman Sachs is becoming notorious for bad PR
- Here’s how Goldman should have handled this whole thing
- What Goldman should do going forward
- Goldman Sachs should go back to being a private partnership
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
