What's Going To Happen To Berkshire Hathaway When Warren Buffett Departs

Alice Schroeder, Author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life
(3 min)
- The future for Berkshire Hathaway
- The Oracle will not step down and retire. He is 79, however, and he freely admits he’s not going to live forever.
- His successor has been chosen.
- Unfortunately, Berkshire Hathaway sans Warren will probably be like Paul McCartney & Wings
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
