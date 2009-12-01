US

What's Going To Happen To Berkshire Hathaway When Warren Buffett Departs

Henry Blodget

 

Alice Schroeder, Author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

  • The future for Berkshire Hathaway
  • The Oracle will not step down and retire.  He is 79, however, and he freely admits he’s not going to live forever.
  • His successor has been chosen.
  • Unfortunately, Berkshire Hathaway sans Warren will probably be like Paul McCartney & Wings

