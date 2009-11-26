US

Warren Buffett's Secrets To Success

Henry Blodget

 

Alice Schroeder, former Wall Street analyst and author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

(4 min.):

  • Warren Buffett’s secrets to success:
  • Pattern recognition: The man has 50 years of experience.  He’s seen it all.
  • Focus and intensity: 18 hours a day for decades
  • Geography: He’s not located in the middle of the herd (NYC/Boston/CA)
  • Time horizon: He’s not playing in the quarterly rat race; he can let markets play out
  • Conservative enough that errors don’t kill him: Don’t lose money is rule #1
  • Read excerpts of The Snowball here >

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Alice Schroeder:
– Goldman Sachs’s PR Has Been A Bigger Disaster Than The Exxon Valdez
– How Warren Buffett Really Makes His Investment Decisions
– The Truth About Warren Buffett: He’s “Almost Like A Kid”
What’s Going To Happen To Berkshire Hathaway When Warren Buffett Departs

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.