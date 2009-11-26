



Alice Schroeder, former Wall Street analyst and author, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life

(4 min.):

Warren Buffett’s secrets to success:

Pattern recognition: The man has 50 years of experience. He’s seen it all.

Focus and intensity: 18 hours a day for decades

Geography: He’s not located in the middle of the herd (NYC/Boston/CA)

Time horizon: He’s not playing in the quarterly rat race; he can let markets play out

Conservative enough that errors don’t kill him: Don’t lose money is rule #1

