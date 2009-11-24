AOL's First Acquisition... Associated Content?

Patrick Keane, CEO, Associated Content
Tim Armstrong’s AOL (5 min):
- Tim Armstrong’s AOL is becoming more like Associated Content
- The different types of content on Associated Content
- Keane: I would never bet against Tim Armstrong
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
