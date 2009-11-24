US

AOL's First Acquisition... Associated Content?

Henry Blodget

 

Patrick Keane, CEO, Associated Content

Tim Armstrong’s AOL (5 min):

  • Tim Armstrong’s AOL is becoming more like Associated Content
  • The different types of content on Associated Content
  • Keane: I would never bet against Tim Armstrong

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

