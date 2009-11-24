US

Ex-Googler Patrick Keane Explains Why Associated Content Will Rule The World

Henry Blodget

 

Patrick Keane, CEO, Associated Content (6 min):

  • What is Associated Content?
  • 90% of Associated Content’s traffic comes from search
  • Associated Content’s formula for success
  • Will AOL buy the company?  When?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Patrick Keane:
AOL’s First Acquisition: Associated Content
What Does Good Display Advertising Look Like?

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.