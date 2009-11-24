Ex-Googler Patrick Keane Explains Why Associated Content Will Rule The World

Patrick Keane, CEO, Associated Content (6 min):
- What is Associated Content?
- 90% of Associated Content’s traffic comes from search
- Associated Content’s formula for success
- Will AOL buy the company? When?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
