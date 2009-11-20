US

What Would You Buy With $400,000?

Joe Weisenthal

 

Joe Weisenthal, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider

Your Questions (8 min):

  • How long can the Fed keep inflating the current bubble? They look to me quite breathless, recently. – Sir Lorenz
  • Do you think the Republicans will win or lose net seats in Congress in the mid-term elections? Do you think Obama will win re-election? – Gordon
  • Do you think the stock market will have an up or down year in 2010? Will gold crash in 2010? – Gordon
  • Is the suspension of “mark-to-market” by the banks the same thing as federally-sanctioned accounting fraud? Who in their right mind is buying any stock right now? – grey
  • If you were given $400,000 but could only buy 3 things, what would they be? – GlassHammer
  • Why do Americans put up with so much corruption? Simons
  • Do you think the BCS will ever be replaced by a playoff? – Christopher France
  • If they were both in their prime, could Garry Kasparov have beaten Bobby Fischer? – client9
  • What’s on your reading list nowadays? – rower32

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

