US

AOL's Voluntary Layoff Program And What It Means

Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson

 

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider

  • AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has asked 2,500 employees to step down as part of a voluntary buyout program
  • The new AOL will be like Gawker Media on steroids
  • AOL Layoffs to wipe out the photo department
  • SVPs who volunteer now get 9 months; SVPs laid off in Q1 2010 receive 4 months
  • AOLers To Decide Their Fate In One-On-Ones With Bosses Next Week (TWX)
  • The voluntary buyout program begins December 4th; just days before AOL goes public

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

