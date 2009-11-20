AOL's Voluntary Layoff Program And What It Means

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider
- AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has asked 2,500 employees to step down as part of a voluntary buyout program
- The new AOL will be like Gawker Media on steroids
- AOL Layoffs to wipe out the photo department
- SVPs who volunteer now get 9 months; SVPs laid off in Q1 2010 receive 4 months
- AOLers To Decide Their Fate In One-On-Ones With Bosses Next Week (TWX)
- The voluntary buyout program begins December 4th; just days before AOL goes public
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
