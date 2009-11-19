How Google Could Win In China

What’s Google’s problem in China? Sales execution, says Tian Hou, China Analyst & Managing Director of Pali Capital. Unlike the U.S. and Europe, it can’t just rely on big agencies and self-serve advertisers. Small and medium Chinese advertisers need more — such as help developing Web sites.
