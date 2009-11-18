Who's Going To Buy The Apple Tablet?

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider:
Your Questions (8 min):
- Why should I buy an Apple Tablet if I already have an iPhone and a cheap laptop? What do you think the battery life will be like? How durable will it be? – Karate Kid
- What’s the most exciting NYC-based startup of this winter? Who has the most interesting business model? – Alaska Miller
- Is the domain which ends in .mobi worth buying? Are the mobile web sites using it or is it a waste of money? – peter (aka sling)
- What do you think Apple is planning to do with the boatload of cash reserves it has? It can’t all be for a rainy day fund – can it? – Ben Redbeard
- Do you or anyone else at SAI play online poker? – GlassHammer
- What’s the most you’ve been paid to be a Belushi impersonator at parties? – Caroline McCarthy
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
