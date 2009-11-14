EXCLUSIVE: The Funny Thing Was My Google Interviewer Didn't Know The Answers Either

Alyson Shontell, Sales & Marketing Associate, The Business Insider
My Nightmare Interviews With Google (5 min):
- A year ago, our Alyson Shontell interviewed for Associate Product Marketing Manager position at Google
- One question she was prepared for: If you were placed in a blender and given 15 seconds to escape… what would you do?
- One question she wasn’t prepared for: How much do we make on Gmail?
Read Alyson’s Google interview story here >
Want To Feel Alyson’s Pain? Try Answering: 15 Google Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
