Clusterstock: You Ask, We Answer

John Carney, Managing Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (5 min):
- If people are willing to sell gold, silver, etc. for dollars, is the dollar really in that much trouble? – LRob2112
- Is it correct that by selling more treasury bonds, the government actually supports the dollar, since foreigners must buy dollars first before buying treasuries? – Sam Deprist
- Do you think that online poker should be regulated by the U.S.? – Brent
- How would you describe both your political and economic leanings? – CU Writer
- Do you think you’re getting an adequate ROI on your Penn law degree working at TBI? – Gordon
- Who would have won in a fight- Adam Smith or Superman? – client9
- If the Sherman Act were to be invoked, who would lead that? Treasury, Justice…? – threewickets
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
