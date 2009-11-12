Credit Card Companies Scrambling To Screw You Now While They Still Can

Lawrence Delevingne, The Business Insider
10 Ways Credit Card Companies Are Still Screwing You (5 min):
- Comprehensive Credit CARD Act signed into law this spring but won’t take effect until next year.
- Meanwhile, credit card issuers are rushing to raise rates and fees before the new rules hit
Here are the 10 Ways Credit Card Companies Are Still Screwing You >
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
