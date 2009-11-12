Today’s Top 5 Signs The Recession Is Over (4 min):
- No. 5: AIG CEO threatening to quit
- No. 4: Goldman Sachs trying another way to explain $20+ billion of bonuses
- No. 3: Treasury Secretary Geithner back to pretending he wants a strong dollar
- No. 2: Bear Stearns ex-hedge-fund managers acquitted
- No. 1: Day traders are making money again!
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
