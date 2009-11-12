



Today’s Top 5 Signs The Recession Is Over (4 min):

No. 5: AIG CEO threatening to quit

No. 4: Goldman Sachs trying another way to explain $20+ billion of bonuses

No. 3: Treasury Secretary Geithner back to pretending he wants a strong dollar

No. 2: Bear Stearns ex-hedge-fund managers acquitted

No. 1: Day traders are making money again!

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.