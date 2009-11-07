Yes--It's Time For A Second Stimulus

Time For A Second Stimulus (4 min):
- Krugman’s right: We need a second stimulus (focused ENTIRELY on infrastructure)
- Why? Two reasons: Put people back to work in construction, manufacturing, and other jobs Rebuild the country’s pathetic infrastructure
- Put people back to work in construction, manufacturing, and other jobs
- Rebuild the country’s pathetic infrastructure
- Unemployment an awful 10%
- Real unemployment–including folks who have given up–17.5%
- We need: high-speed rail, broadband wireless, schools, cleantech
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
