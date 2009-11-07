US

Yes--It's Time For A Second Stimulus

Henry Blodget

 

Time For A Second Stimulus (4 min):

  • Krugman’s right: We need a second stimulus (focused ENTIRELY on infrastructure)
  • Why?  Two reasons: Put people back to work in construction, manufacturing, and other jobs Rebuild the country’s pathetic infrastructure
  • Put people back to work in construction, manufacturing, and other jobs
  • Rebuild the country’s pathetic infrastructure
  • Unemployment an awful 10%
  • Real unemployment–including folks who have given up–17.5%
  • We need: high-speed rail, broadband wireless, schools, cleantech

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

