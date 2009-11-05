OUTRAGE OF THE DAY: We Each Spent $227 To Bail Out AIG





Outrage Of The Day: How Much The Bailouts Cost YOU (5 min)

It’s hard to appreciate what tossing a $70 billion gift to AIG really means. So here’s what it really means: It means you just dug into your pocket, scooped out $227, and used it to bail out AIG. You and every other American.

How do you feel about that?

We feel pissed.

We feel that the idiots who lent AIG money in the first place should have paid for the bailout–through the forced conversion of debt to equity.

But in any event: We were curious–and we thought you might be curious–about how much money you personally spent to rescue the 10 biggest bailout recipients.

