SAI: You Ask, We Answer

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider
Your questions (7 min):
- Good move for eBay to spin off PayPal? Thoughts on Google, Amazon, and even Facebook’s entry into the payments space? – Dara Khan
- Will mobile apps be standardized across hardware platforms the way the Web is? – Pete F.
- Has anyone at SAI tried Ubuntu? If so, what did they think about the operating system? – GlassHammer
- Why can’t commenters get little icons next to their names? – Sammy the Walrus IV
- Why is the site called “Silicon Alley Insider” and not “Silicon Valley Insider”? – Jason
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
