US

SAI: You Ask, We Answer

Dan Frommer

 

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider

Your questions (7 min):

  • Good move for eBay to spin off PayPal? Thoughts on Google, Amazon, and even Facebook’s entry into the payments space? – Dara Khan
  • Will mobile apps be standardized across hardware platforms the way the Web is? – Pete F.
  • Has anyone at SAI tried Ubuntu? If so, what did they think about the operating system? – GlassHammer
  • Why can’t commenters get little icons next to their names? – Sammy the Walrus IV
  • Why is the site called “Silicon Alley Insider” and not “Silicon Valley Insider”? – Jason

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.