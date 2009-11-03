How To Become A Media Mogul

Alan Meckler, CEO of WebMediaBrands
The Alan Meckler Story: How he became a media mogul.
- In early 1970s, was getting a PhD in history
- Pushed pause, went to work for startups for 13 months, then started microfiche media company (eventually finished PhD)
- 20 years later, mortgaged apartment and maxed out 20 credit cards to make huge bet on Internet
- Won
- Now, buys and sells companies
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.