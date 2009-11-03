US

How To Become A Media Mogul

Henry Blodget

 

Alan Meckler, CEO of WebMediaBrands

The Alan Meckler Story: How he became a media mogul.

  • In early 1970s, was getting a PhD in history
  • Pushed pause, went to work for startups for 13 months, then started microfiche media company (eventually finished PhD)
  • 20 years later, mortgaged apartment and maxed out 20 credit cards to make huge bet on Internet
  • Won
  • Now, buys and sells companies

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.