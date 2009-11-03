How To Become A Media Mogul





Alan Meckler, CEO of WebMediaBrands

The Alan Meckler Story: How he became a media mogul.

In early 1970s, was getting a PhD in history

Pushed pause, went to work for startups for 13 months, then started microfiche media company (eventually finished PhD)

20 years later, mortgaged apartment and maxed out 20 credit cards to make huge bet on Internet

Won

Now, buys and sells companies

