Hey, Twitter Developers: Don't Be Surprised When Twitter Takes Over

Twitter is increasingly competing with the third-party developers that helped make it famous.



For instance, just last month,Twitter acquired Tweetie, the popular iPhone/Mac Twitter app, AND released an official app for BlackBerry and Google Android. It also made an announcement at its developer conference last month that it will release a URL shortener soon. And it may eventually host pictures, a la TwitPic. That spells trouble for third-party developers, with Twitter now posing a threat to take away their market share.

Hot Potato founder & CEO Justin Shaffer thinks this shouldn’t come as a surprise to developers. At the same time, Shaffer thinks Twitter’s involvement in development “creates more opportunities than it destroys. It will just create a different class of them.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

