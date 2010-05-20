Hot Potato CEO Justin Shaffer: Twitter Is Too Chaotic For Connecting At Live Events

One of New York’s hottest startups right now is Hot Potato – a website and app that allows users to socialize about live events. In contrast to Twitter and tagging a live event, Hot Potato allows you to go straight into a “stream of commentary and media” that focuses on that live event.



CEO Justin Shaffer says, “Hot Potato makes it very easy to connect to other people who are doing the same thing at the same time.”

With an iPhone and iPad app, Hot Potato has a chance to really take off if they can get deals in place with big media companies and sports leagues.

BONUS VIDEO: Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs – Justin Shaffer: Networking Online & Offline

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

