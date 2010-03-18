Is Your Office Running A March Madness Pool?

It’s that time of year again – MARCH MADNESS! You can finally break out your alma mater sweater and talk trash to your boss in the office. Just be sure not to take three hour lunch breaks like one guy we interviewed.



We asked around to see how much an office pool buy-in would cost… and how much the winning bracket goes for.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Now Watch:

– Why Twitter And Facebook Aren’t Enough For Chatting About Live Sports

– What Do People Really Think Of… Twitter?

… AOL?

…Which Is Better… iPhone Or Droid

