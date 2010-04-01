US

Edward Hess: Growth Is NOT Linear Or Predictable, And Few Companies Are Doing It Right

Lawrence Delevingne

Edward Hess, Professor at the Darden School of Business of UVA and the author of Smart Growth: Building an Enduring Business by Managing the Risks of Growth , says that not all growth is good. If a company tries to grow too fast, there could be some serious problems.

At the same time, real growth and innovation must occur in the public markets in order to re-tool our economy and produce jobs. How do we obtain this real growth? We have to ignore the short-term and focus on building for the future.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei  

