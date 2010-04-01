Edward Hess: Growth Is NOT Linear Or Predictable, And Few Companies Are Doing It Right

Edward Hess, Professor at the Darden School of Business of UVA and the author of Smart Growth: Building an Enduring Business by Managing the Risks of Growth , says that not all growth is good. If a company tries to grow too fast, there could be some serious problems.
At the same time, real growth and innovation must occur in the public markets in order to re-tool our economy and produce jobs. How do we obtain this real growth? We have to ignore the short-term and focus on building for the future.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
