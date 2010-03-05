So, Is The Euro Doomed?

Is the euro doomed? One (unlikely) solution proposed by Charles Hugh Smith is to devolve the currency into two: Euro 1 and Euro 2. Mercantilist nations such as Germany and France would make up Euro 1, and the debt-and-asset-bubble-dependent consumer nations would utilise Euro 2.



We talk about the potential split of the euro, how China fits in with the euro’s demise, and other solutions in the video above!

