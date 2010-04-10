How To Make Google's Business Strategies Work For Your Startup

If you had a solid job at Google, would you risk leaving to start a new venture? That’s exactly what Howcast’s Jason Liebman did when he co-founded the “how-to” video site.



Now on a path to profitability this year, Howcast is doing well and increasing its web and mobile presence. CEO Jason Liebman explains hows his company has fared so well in an area dominated by his former employer.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

