How Big Is The Instructional Video Market?

Howcast is a media company that produces, curates, and distributes informational content. In other words, they have a bunch of awesome “how-to” videos on the web that are both funny and informative.



Is Howcast on a path to profitability? What are they doing about this whole mobile movement? Co-founder & CEO Jason Liebman talks about his new video venture and what’s in store for them in the near future.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

