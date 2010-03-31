OK, So How Big A Hit Is The iPad Really Going To Be?

You can finally get your hands on an iPad this Saturday… if you were fast enough to pre-order one. But what might be the first problems to come from the first-generation iPad?



Also, will there be budget tablets down the road for those who don’t want to break the bank? And will Google ever make a tablet device?

We answer your questions in this video.

WATCH Also:

– Is Apple Making The 1990s Mistake All Over Again? No Way, Says Gene Munster

– What Do People REALLY Think About… The Apple Tablet? (Pre-iPad Announcement)

– How Big Is The Instructional Video Market?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.