What Do People REALLY Think Of... Chatroulette?

Chatroulette — the site that lets you Webcam chat with total strangers — is catching the world by storm! Or not.



We found out that despite its rapid growth, Chatroulette is still an unknown name to most people. Will this video chatting “game” (with a male nudity problem) be a long-term hit? Or will it fade away into obscurity?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei





