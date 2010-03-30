What Do People REALLY Think Of... Chatroulette?

Chatroulette — the site that lets you Webcam chat with total strangers — is catching the world by storm! Or not.
We found out that despite its rapid growth, Chatroulette is still an unknown name to most people. Will this video chatting “game” (with a male nudity problem) be a long-term hit? Or will it fade away into obscurity?
And don’t miss…
What Do People Think Of… MySpace?
Which Is Better… iPhone Or Droid?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.