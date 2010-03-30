The Small Pool Of Smart VCs In New York Has Expanded

Silicon Alley lagged in the 2000s because of the financial bubble, says Hunch co-founder and prolific angel investor Chris Dixon, but now the balance has been restored with New York returning to its “proper place.”



Dixon says that there is “smart startup money” available in the Alley through seed funds and a bunch of angel investors that have relocated in the city.

