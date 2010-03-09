Focus On User Experience Shifts From Browser-Based To Mobile Platforms

What’s the key to a good product? How can media companies improve their user experience? How important is it to have a mobile presence?



Hard Candy Shell’s Kevin Kearney (Founder & Experience Director) and Courtney Lewis (Director Of Strategy) reveal how traditional media and other companies are using startup-like tactics to improve their products and user experience.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

