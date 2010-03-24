Finally! Here's Hunch Explained

Secrecy in the startup world is no longer relevant as very few ideas are unique and the more feedback you get, the better your product can become, says investor and entrepreneur Chris Dixon.



Dixon, co-founder of recommendation engine Hunch, keeps his edge by investing in other startups, looking through numerous ideas, listening to rumours and giving advice to budding entrepreneurs.

With check-in functionality soon to be a commodity, Hunch has an opportunity to piggy-back off of the real-time trend with their recommendations. And while there are established search engines (Google) and social media sites (Facebook), there are no go-to places on the web for recommendations.

Hunch, which Dixon started with Flickr co-founder Catherina Fake, recently raised $12 million – including $10 million from YouTube CFO.

Also watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs with Chris Dixon HERE >

Don’t Miss:

– Foursquare CEO: “Check-In” Functionality Will Be A Commodity

– Curbed Blog Network Is Booming Thanks To Anthony Bourdain And Real Estate Porn



– Why Twitter And Facebook Aren’t Enough For Chatting About Live Sports

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: Click Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.